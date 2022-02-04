You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Attorney John “Jack” Carey Outlines Run for District Attorney

February 4, 2022

This week on Sunday Journal, Attorney John “Jack” Carey outlines his run for the District Attorney seat, now that current DA Michael O’Keefe has announced he will not seek a sixth term. Carey says that he will continue programs lead by O’Keefe including services for those with mental illnesses, and assistance for veterans.

