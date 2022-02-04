This week on Sunday Journal, Attorney John “Jack” Carey outlines his run for the District Attorney seat, now that current DA Michael O’Keefe has announced he will not seek a sixth term. Carey says that he will continue programs lead by O’Keefe including services for those with mental illnesses, and assistance for veterans.
Sunday Journal – Attorney John “Jack” Carey Outlines Run for District Attorney
February 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Attorney John “Jack” Carey Outlines Run for District Attorney
- Conservation Group Shares Alternate Options for Twin Brooks Golf Course
- Medicare Opens Up Access to Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
- Olympic Spotlight Back on China for a COVID-Tinged Games
- Steamship Authority Launches Project for New Website, Mobile App
- Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Granted $450,000 for Local Cultural Scene
- Baker: Massachusetts to Get $9.5B in Infrastructure Funds
- Massachusetts House Approves Nero’s Bill
- Hall of Fame Coach Bill Fitch Dies, Led Celtics to ’81 title
- Biden Signs Bill to Honor WWII Ghost Army Soldiers
- Army to Immediately Start Discharging Vaccine Refusers
- Habitat for Humanity Gearing up for 2022 ‘Blitz Build’
- Health Officials Still Urging COVID Caution