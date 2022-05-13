You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Baby Formula Shortage with A Baby Center

Sunday Journal – Baby Formula Shortage with A Baby Center

May 13, 2022

As the nation continues to wrestle with a shortage of baby formula caused by contamination concerns at one of the largest formula plants, A Baby Center Director Robin Hayward joins Sunday Journal to talk about dealing with the supply issues locally.

