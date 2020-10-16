You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable Brewing Civic Rent Beer To Benefit the Workforce Housing Relief Fund

Sunday Journal – Barnstable Brewing Civic Rent Beer To Benefit the Workforce Housing Relief Fund

October 16, 2020

Tony Shepley from Shepley Wood Products, Alissa Magnotta with Housing Assistance Corporation and Peter Connor with Barnstable Brewing Co. join the program to talk about a limited edition beer called “Civic Rent”, where a portion of the proceeds from each sale go to Housing Assistance Corporation’s Workforce Housing Relief Fund.

