Tony Shepley from Shepley Wood Products, Alissa Magnotta with Housing Assistance Corporation and Peter Connor with Barnstable Brewing Co. join the program to talk about a limited edition beer called “Civic Rent”, where a portion of the proceeds from each sale go to Housing Assistance Corporation’s Workforce Housing Relief Fund.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable Brewing Civic Rent Beer To Benefit the Workforce Housing Relief Fund
October 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Brewing Civic Rent Beer To Benefit the Workforce Housing Relief Fund
- Army Corps of Engineers Links Canal to Erosion in Sandwich
- Shop Local Day in Hyannis Taking Place Saturday
- Civic Rent Beer Brewed to Aid Workforce Housing Relief Fund
- Reopening Task Force Addresses Virus Case Increases, Preparation for Future
- Free Asymptomatic Virus Testing on Nantucket Starts Friday
- Dennis Police Department Conducts Public Safety Survey
- Cape and Islands See No Additional Deaths Due to COVID-19
- More Massachusetts Communities Move Into High-Risk Zone
- US Jobless Claims Rise to 898,000 With Layoffs Still High
- Four Dennis Fire Department Members Test Positive for COVID-19
- Baker and Polito: State Will Be Ready for COVID in Fall, Winter
- Rail Trail Extension Planners Outline Potential Additions