Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Register of Deeds Jack Meade

August 20, 2021

Cape Cod’s real estate market cooled slightly in July but is still leaps and bounds ahead of previous years. Barnstable County Register of Deeds Jack Meade joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the latest figures, housing and what the market means for the county’s budget.

