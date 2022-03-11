You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Winding Down COVID Helpline

March 11, 2022

As coronavirus cases decline, Barnstable County is also winding down its COVID-19 helpline——a popular service during the height of the pandemic, says county Health Communications Coordinator Bethany Traverse. On Sunday Journal, she outlines the challenges of getting the call center started, as well as keeping volunteers up to date on COVID as the worldwide health crisis evolved.

