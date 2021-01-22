Andrea Marczely, the food access coordinator for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension joins us to talk about how the pandemic has impacted people with food insecurities and how the food access program can help keep food on the table.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable Food Access Program
January 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Potted Plants For Seniors
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Food Access Program
- Man Charged with Killing Officer Loses Bid to Move Trial
- Governor Baker Encouraged By State Numbers, Eases Restrictions
- Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Helping Families in Need
- Barnstable County Establishes COVID-19 Hotline
- AAA Travel Marketplace Goes Virtual
- Three Steamship Authority Employees Test Positive For COVID-19
- Brewster Community Network Hosting COVID-19 Forum
- US to Join Global Coronavirus Vaccine Program
- On Day One, Biden Targets Trump Policies on Climate, Virus
- Eversource Recognized For Tropical Storm Response Efforts
- Cape Cod Healthcare Awards Community Benefits Grants