Sunday Journal – Barnstable Food Access Program

Sunday Journal – Barnstable Food Access Program

January 22, 2021

Andrea Marczely, the food access coordinator for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension joins us to talk about how the pandemic has impacted people with food insecurities and how the food access program can help keep food on the table.

