Barnstable officials are looking for residents to help out in planning the future of the town. From affordable housing to climate change, those who join the Barnstable Planning Committee will have an opportunity to help shape the municipality’s response moving forward, according to Director and Assistant Director of Planning and Development Elizabeth Jenkins and Kate Maldonado.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable Looking to Residents to Help Plan Future
February 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
