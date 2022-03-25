You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable Public School District Superintendent Sara Ahern

Sunday Journal – Barnstable Public School District Superintendent Sara Ahern

March 25, 2022

Incoming Barnstable Public School District Superintendent Sara Ahern joins Sunday Journal to highlight what skills and experience she will be bringing to the table and what priorities will lead her first few months in the role. From staff vacancies to educational recovery from the COVID pandemic, she says there’s lots to consider as she steps into the position, but she is confident that she will be able to help the district meet its needs.

