Best Buddies–a worldwide organization that dedicates itself to creating friendships, employment opportunities, and living spaces for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities—-will be holding its annual bike challenge over the weekend. Senior Director of Communications for Best Buddies Nicole Maddox spoke about the organizations’ mission and history, as well as how the bike ride provides vital resources for the community.
Sunday Journal – Best Buddies
October 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
