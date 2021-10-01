You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Best Buddies

Sunday Journal – Best Buddies

October 1, 2021

Best Buddies–a worldwide organization that dedicates itself to creating friendships, employment opportunities, and living spaces for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities—-will be holding its annual bike challenge over the weekend. Senior Director of Communications for Best Buddies Nicole Maddox spoke about the organizations’ mission and history, as well as how the bike ride provides vital resources for the community.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 