Sunday Journal – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands

March 17, 2023

Regional Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands JR Mell was welcomed back onto the program this weekend to discuss the newest initiative from the organization, Erase The Wait. Throughout the month of March, the group is pushing to get more volunteers signed up and partnered with local kids and act as a positive influence in their lives.

