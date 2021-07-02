You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Blackbeard’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride with Julie Rojee

Sunday Journal – Blackbeard’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride with Julie Rojee

July 2, 2021

With Blackbeard’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride coming up soon, Director of Special Events Julie Rojee joins us to discuss the annual fundraiser that has benefited veterans and their families across the region. She also discusses what it was like to organize the event during the COVID pandemic.

