The Cape Cod Tech has been busy with multiple new projects, including a new building as well as a new Alumni Association and accompanying CCT Alumni Night schedule for October 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Cape Cod Tech Foundation Executive Director Bob Eckel discusses the new developments and more during our Sunday Journal conversation about what’s in store for the school this fall.
Sunday Journal – Bob Eckel, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Tech Foundation
September 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
