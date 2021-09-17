You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Bob Eckel, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Tech Foundation

Sunday Journal – Bob Eckel, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Tech Foundation

September 17, 2021

The Cape Cod Tech has been busy with multiple new projects, including a new building as well as a new Alumni Association and accompanying CCT Alumni Night schedule for October 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Cape Cod Tech Foundation Executive Director Bob Eckel discusses the new developments and more during our Sunday Journal conversation about what’s in store for the school this fall.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 