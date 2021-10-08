October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Dr. Stamatia Destounis joins Sunday Journal to highlight the importance of mammograms in catching cancer early. She outlines what people can expect from the procedure, how often it should be performed and more.
Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms with Dr. Stamatia Destounis
October 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
