Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms with Dr. Stamatia Destounis

Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms with Dr. Stamatia Destounis

October 8, 2021

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Dr. Stamatia Destounis joins Sunday Journal to highlight the importance of mammograms in catching cancer early. She outlines what people can expect from the procedure, how often it should be performed and more.

