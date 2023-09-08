Alejandro Roark, Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau for the FCC, joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss ways they are making broadband more accessible for residents. He says broadband is all the more important now in a world that has embraced working from home and remote learning.
Sunday Journal – Broadband Aid with the FCC
September 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
