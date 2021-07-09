You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – C.L. Fornari and the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival

Sunday Journal – C.L. Fornari and the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival

July 9, 2021

The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival kicked off this weekend, and organizer and originator of the event C.L. Fornari joins Sunday Journal to talk about how the event started and how it will help local nonprofits still struggling to recover from the COVID pandemic.

