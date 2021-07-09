The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival kicked off this weekend, and organizer and originator of the event C.L. Fornari joins Sunday Journal to talk about how the event started and how it will help local nonprofits still struggling to recover from the COVID pandemic.
Sunday Journal – C.L. Fornari and the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival
July 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
