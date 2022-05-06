You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges

Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges

May 6, 2022

Many obstacles still lie ahead for the replacements of the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges, but Cape Cod Commission’s Deputy Director Steve Tupper says careful planning and outreach will help keep the project on target. He joins Sunday Journal this week to outline what the problems are with the current bridges, ways the public has shaped the project, and what features the new designs could have to help improve transportation on and off Cape Cod’s only mainland connections.

