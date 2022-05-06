Many obstacles still lie ahead for the replacements of the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges, but Cape Cod Commission’s Deputy Director Steve Tupper says careful planning and outreach will help keep the project on target. He joins Sunday Journal this week to outline what the problems are with the current bridges, ways the public has shaped the project, and what features the new designs could have to help improve transportation on and off Cape Cod’s only mainland connections.
Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges
May 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges
- Sunday Journal – Dolphin Strandings with the International Fund for Animal Welfare
- Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race
- Former Mashpee Wampanoag Leader Convicted in Casino Bribery Case
- Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament Returning for 6th Edition
- Road Work on Seagull Road to Seagull Beach Monday
- Falmouth Faith Forum Addressing Opioid Use
- Atlantic Herring Industry Gets $11M to Cope With Fish Losses
- Workshop Will Seek Public Input on North Eastham Master Plan
- Shop Local Day On Hyannis Main Street This Saturday
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank Highlights Local Shops for Small Business Week
- RMV Reminds Public One Year Left Until REAL ID Deadline
- Massachusetts Senate to Consider Passing Package of Tax Cuts