Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois joins in-studio this week to discuss his first 3 months in office, including the new mental health and veterans sessions he is looking to kickstart as well as tackling the ongoing opioid epidemic as the FDA gives over-the-counter approval to Narcan. As abortion services continue to see debate nationwide, he also discusses how his office will handle those seeking the procedure from states where it is illegal.
Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Talks First Months, Opioids, and Abortion
April 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Talks First Months, Opioids, and Abortion
- Mashpee Officials Tackle Santuit Pond Pollution
- OpenCape Becomes A Sustaining Sponsor For The Cape Cod Technology Council
- Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding
- Patriots’ Day Closures to Impact Local Towns
- Dennis Holding Candidates Forum on April 18
- State Enacts Limits on Chatham Shellfishing
- Update: US Attorney General Gives Statement on Arrest of MA Guardsman Linked to Leaked Classified Documents
- AG Campbell Secures $41M for Massachusetts in JUUL Settlement
- Barnstable County Getting Money to Help With Housing Crisis
- Open House Events Planned to Review Local Wind Projects
- JML Care Center Honored As Best Nursing Home Of 2022-23