Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Talks First Months, Opioids, and Abortion

April 14, 2023

Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois joins in-studio this week to discuss his first 3 months in office, including the new mental health and veterans sessions he is looking to kickstart as well as tackling the ongoing opioid epidemic as the FDA gives over-the-counter approval to Narcan. As abortion services continue to see debate nationwide, he also discusses how his office will handle those seeking the procedure from states where it is illegal.

