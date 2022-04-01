Award-winning investigative journalist and Best-selling author Casey Sherman will be joining The Cape and Islands United Way to give a special performance at the Chatham Orpheum on Monday, April 11. On this week’s Sunday Journal, Sherman discusses the Master of Suspense show, where he will dive into storytelling, the tales behind his best works, and some of what goes on behind the scenes of his hit books.
Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way Hosts Casey Sherman
April 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
