You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way Hosts Casey Sherman

Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way Hosts Casey Sherman

April 1, 2022

Award-winning investigative journalist and Best-selling author Casey Sherman will be joining The Cape and Islands United Way to give a special performance at the Chatham Orpheum on Monday, April 11. On this week’s Sunday Journal, Sherman discusses the Master of Suspense show, where he will dive into storytelling, the tales behind his best works, and some of what goes on behind the scenes of his hit books.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 