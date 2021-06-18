You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way’s Best Night

Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way’s Best Night

June 18, 2021

President and CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way Mark Skala joins us this week to talk about their upcoming 2021 Best Night event, one of the organization’s signature fundraising events. He also discusses the ways the organization has helped the community weather the coronavirus pandemic and assist in issues like food insecurity.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 