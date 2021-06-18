President and CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way Mark Skala joins us this week to talk about their upcoming 2021 Best Night event, one of the organization’s signature fundraising events. He also discusses the ways the organization has helped the community weather the coronavirus pandemic and assist in issues like food insecurity.
Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way’s Best Night
June 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
