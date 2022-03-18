Executive Director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Jim Seymour joined us again in-studio for a conversation about the latest happenings with the organization that aims to provide vital resources for local veterans and their families. Notably, the center has launched multiple pantry efforts to cater to those in need.
Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center
March 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center
- Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity
- Feel Good News: Wet Vet a fishing charity for Veterans
- Barnstable County Officials Create COVID Money Distribution Plan
- Legislation Filed to Increase Access to Primary Care, Behavioral Health
- Harwich-Dennis Rotary Club Fundraising for Ukraine
- Barnstable County Planning Hazardous Household Chemical Collections
- Provincetown Town Manager Outlines Upcoming Town Meeting
- AmeriCorps Program Applications Now Open
- Provincetown Holding Police Station Info Sessions
- Biden Sending More Anti-Aircraft Systems, Drones to Ukraine
- Baker: Bill Would Expand Mental Health Care Services
- Senate Approves Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent