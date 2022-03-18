You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center

Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center

March 18, 2022

Executive Director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Jim Seymour joined us again in-studio for a conversation about the latest happenings with the organization that aims to provide vital resources for local veterans and their families. Notably, the center has launched multiple pantry efforts to cater to those in need.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 