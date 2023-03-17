You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Broadband Challenges with OpenCape’s Steven Johnston

Sunday Journal – Cape Broadband Challenges with OpenCape’s Steven Johnston

March 17, 2023

Between slashing their business rates and installing fiber internet at Outer Cape Health Service’s locations, nonprofit broadband provider OpenCape has had a busy winter. CEO and Executive Director Steve Johnston joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the expansion, as well as some of the challenges facing the Cape when it comes to digital disparities.

