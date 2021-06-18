Baseball on the Cape is right around the corner after a long absence, and Director of Broadcasting for the Cape Cod Baseball League John Garner returned to the program to talk about the 2021 campaign. With Opening Day set for June 20, John provided a preview for the upcoming season, as well as insight as to how important it is to have one of Cape Cod’s most notable traditions back for the summer.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
June 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way’s Best Night
- Sunday Journal – Mid-Cape Home Centers & the Cape Cod Children’s Place
- Several injuries reported, traffic tied up after crash eastbound before “alley” section of Route 6
- AI-Powered Mayflower, Beset with Glitch, Returns to England
- Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitation Policy
- Red Cross Calls for Donations Amid Blood Shortage
- State Audit Claims Missteps in Protecting Disabled People
- Provincetown Seeking Input on East End Park Design
- Rower Embarks on Solo Voyage from Trans-Atlantic to France
- Governor Unveils Plan to Spend $2.8B in Federal Relief Funds
- Congress Approves Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday
- Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Obama Era Health Law