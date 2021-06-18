You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League

June 18, 2021

Baseball on the Cape is right around the corner after a long absence, and Director of Broadcasting for the Cape Cod Baseball League John Garner returned to the program to talk about the 2021 campaign. With Opening Day set for June 20, John provided a preview for the upcoming season, as well as insight as to how important it is to have one of Cape Cod’s most notable traditions back for the summer.

