The latest class of the Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame will be inducted on Sunday, November 20. One of those inductees, longtime league executive Steve Wilson, joined us on the program this weekend. Steve was joined by Director of Broadcasting for the CCBL John Garner as the two outlined Wilson’s contributions to the local game over the course of decades.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame Inductee Steve Wilson
November 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
