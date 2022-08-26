You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Canal Day

August 26, 2022

Cape Cod Canal Day, an event hosted at Buzzard’s Bay Park, returns on September 17. President and CEO of the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce Marie Oliva and chef Stephen Coe joined the program this week to go over what guests can expect that day, how the event benefits the local community and business scene, and more.

