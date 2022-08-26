Cape Cod Canal Day, an event hosted at Buzzard’s Bay Park, returns on September 17. President and CEO of the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce Marie Oliva and chef Stephen Coe joined the program this week to go over what guests can expect that day, how the event benefits the local community and business scene, and more.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Canal Day
August 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
