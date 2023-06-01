Board President of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative Dorothy Savarese and board member Dan Wolf both joined us in-studio for this week’s edition of Sunday Journal. With a public meeting on the organization’s initiatives set to take place on June 12 at Barnstable High School, Dorothy and Dan outlined the climate-related challenges that face the Cape and Islands along with strategies taken across multiple sectors to address them.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative
June 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
