You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College

March 5, 2021

President of Cape Cod Community College Jon Cox joins us on Sunday Journal this week to discuss how the college has fared during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how the transition to online has been for the students and faculty. He also discusses the recently introduced vaccination site at the college and how it impacts education.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 