You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Conservation District New Program Manager Martha Craig and Board Chair Mark Forest Talk Environment for Earth Day

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Conservation District New Program Manager Martha Craig and Board Chair Mark Forest Talk Environment for Earth Day

April 21, 2023

Cape Cod Conservation District has found its new program manager in returning expert Martha Craig. She has been heavily involved in the Cape’s conservation scene for several years, including the planning for Wellfleet’s Herring River restoration project that recently broke ground. She joins Sunday Journal this Earth Day weekend alongside District Board Chair Mark Forest to talk more about the organization itself and the state of the Cape’s environment, conservation funds, and more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 