Cape Cod Conservation District has found its new program manager in returning expert Martha Craig. She has been heavily involved in the Cape’s conservation scene for several years, including the planning for Wellfleet’s Herring River restoration project that recently broke ground. She joins Sunday Journal this Earth Day weekend alongside District Board Chair Mark Forest to talk more about the organization itself and the state of the Cape’s environment, conservation funds, and more.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Conservation District New Program Manager Martha Craig and Board Chair Mark Forest Talk Environment for Earth Day
April 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Discusses “Helltown” Limited Series Coming to Outer Cape
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Conservation District New Program Manager Martha Craig and Board Chair Mark Forest Talk Environment for Earth Day
- Community Health Center Expands Telehealth Access
- Barnstable County Working on Private Well PFAS Testing Program
- Cape League Launches Campaign to Open Hall of Fame Building
- Drug Take Back Day Saturday
- State to Host Pair of Cape Cod Canal Bridge Meetings
- Martha’s Vineyard Dispatcher Wins Statewide Award
- Champ Homes To Host Third Annual Earth Day Clean Up
- New Barnstable County Sheriff Reflects on First Few Months in Office
- National Marine Sanctuary Seeking New Advisory Council Members
- Barnstable County Commissioners Celebrate Household Hazardous Waste Program
- AAA Northeast Aiming to Have Net-Zero Carbon Emissions