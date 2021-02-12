You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension – Fisheries & Aquaculture

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension – Fisheries & Aquaculture

February 12, 2021

We continue our series on the programs offered by the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and this time we have a discussion with Fisheries and Aquaculture specialist Joshua Reitsma. Josh will tell us about shellfish farming and how to get started, plus water quality testing, management of coastal resources and the Woods Hole sea grant program.

