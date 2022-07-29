You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Expansion Project

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Expansion Project

July 29, 2022

The Cape Cod Gateway Airport has received almost $18 million in federal COVID relief, most of which will help fund facility expansions and redevelopments. Airport Manager Katie Servis outlines the projects as well as other initiatives at the airport geared towards drawing more travelers.

