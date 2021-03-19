You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Vet Center

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Vet Center

March 19, 2021

Dr. Jocelyn Howard and Adam Doerfler with the Cape Cod Vet Center joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss an upcoming commemoration of veterans who served in the armed forces during the Vietnam War. As the 50th anniversary of the conflict is being recognized, the two discussed how their organization is helping give these vets proper recognition.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 