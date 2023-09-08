You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Playhouse New Artistic Director Eric Rosen

Sunday Journal – Cape Playhouse New Artistic Director Eric Rosen

September 8, 2023

Eric Rosen, the new Artistic Director for the Cape Playhouse, joins Sunday Journal to discuss his plans for the historic theater group. He also discusses the dramatic arts in a world post-COVID pandemic, and how he plans to use his experience to aid arts on the Cape.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 