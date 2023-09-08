Eric Rosen, the new Artistic Director for the Cape Playhouse, joins Sunday Journal to discuss his plans for the historic theater group. He also discusses the dramatic arts in a world post-COVID pandemic, and how he plans to use his experience to aid arts on the Cape.
Sunday Journal – Cape Playhouse New Artistic Director Eric Rosen
September 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
