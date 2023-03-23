The Cape Symphony’s Passport Concert Series will head “Down Under” on April 1 and 2 to highlight music of Australia. Guest conductor Carolyn Watson and Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the Passport Down Under show that also features didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton. More information on the concert can be found here.
Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Headed Down Under for Passport Concert Series
March 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Towns Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans with Madhavi Venkatesan
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Headed Down Under for Passport Concert Series
- Sunday Journal – Uptick in Tickborne Illness with Local Expert Larry Dapsis
- Barnstable to Review More Concepts for Sandy Neck Beach Project
- Cape Cod & Islands Getting $1 Million in Tourism Grants
- Veterans Group Opens New Pantry in Wareham
- Reservations Open For 2023 White Shark Expeditions
- Big Blue Conference to Highlight Coastal Economy
- Tick-Borne Virus Strain on the Increase Locally
- Superior Court Rules In Favor Of AG’s Office In Grubhub Case
- Local Experts Weigh in on Biden Climate Plan
- Mass. State Vets Secretary Visits Local Outreach Center
- EPA Analysis Shows Statewide Increase Of Toxic Chemicals, PFAS Released in 2021