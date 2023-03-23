You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Headed Down Under for Passport Concert Series

Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Headed Down Under for Passport Concert Series

March 23, 2023

The Cape Symphony’s Passport Concert Series will head “Down Under” on April 1 and 2 to highlight music of Australia. Guest conductor Carolyn Watson and Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the Passport Down Under show that also features didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton. More information on the concert can be found here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


