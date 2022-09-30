The Cape Symphony will celebrate both old and new musical theater favorites on October 15 and 16 with its “Bravo Broadway!” show. Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak said in this week’s Sunday Journal that the show will guest star Broadway veterans Scarlett Strallen, Dee Roscioli, and Hugh Panaro. More on the show, including tickets, can be found on the Cape Symphony website.
Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony’s “Bravo Broadway!” With Jung-Ho Pak
September 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
