Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony’s “Bravo Broadway!” With Jung-Ho Pak

September 30, 2022

The Cape Symphony will celebrate both old and new musical theater favorites on October 15 and 16 with its “Bravo Broadway!” show. Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak said in this week’s Sunday Journal that the show will guest star Broadway veterans Scarlett Strallen, Dee Roscioli, and Hugh Panaro. More on the show, including tickets, can be found on the Cape Symphony website.

