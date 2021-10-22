You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Wellness Collaborative with New CEO Abigail Field

Sunday Journal – Cape Wellness Collaborative with New CEO Abigail Field

October 22, 2021

Cape Wellness Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free integrative wellness therapies for those facing cancer, recently found its new CEO in Abigail Field. She joins Sunday Journal to talk about moving into the new position, as well as outlines what services the Collaborative provides.

