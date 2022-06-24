You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman and Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod

Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman and Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod

June 24, 2022

Casey Sherman joins Sunday Journal this week for a longer interview on his new book “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod.” Sherman does a deep dive into the story of the killer Tony Costa—a charming man responsible for the murders of several young women on the Outer Cape—as well as how local writers Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer both set out on their own investigations. The true crime novel will be on sale July 12, with several local signing appearances by Sherman beginning July 2 at Yellow Umbrella Books in Chatham as well as elsewhere throughout the month.

