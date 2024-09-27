Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Bringing Hollywood to Cape Cod with Production of Helltown, Live Theater, and More

National bestselling author and Barnstable High School graduate Casey Sherman is bringing a piece of Hollywood to Cape Cod with his upcoming production of “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod.” He joins Grady Culhane for Sunday journal to talk more about his ongoing projects including the potential film in Provincetown starring Oscar Isaac, his latest stage productions of the arrest and death of the famous gangster Whitey Bulger, and his upcoming book “Blood in the Water,” the story of Nathan Carman and the mysterious death of his mother on a boat off Rhode Island.