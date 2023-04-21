You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Discusses “Helltown” Limited Series Coming to Outer Cape

Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Discusses “Helltown” Limited Series Coming to Outer Cape

April 21, 2023

“Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod” is getting adapted into a limited series from Amazon with Academy Award winner Ed Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) in the director’s chair. The story about the 1970s Outer Cape murders by Tony Costa is gearing up to film on-location. Executive Producer and author of the original book Casey Sherman joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the production, including locking in Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Kurt Vonnegut.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 