Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Discusses “Helltown” Limited Series Coming to Outer Cape

“Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod” is getting adapted into a limited series from Amazon with Academy Award winner Ed Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) in the director’s chair. The story about the 1970s Outer Cape murders by Tony Costa is gearing up to film on-location. Executive Producer and author of the original book Casey Sherman joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the production, including locking in Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Kurt Vonnegut.