“Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod” is getting adapted into a limited series from Amazon with Academy Award winner Ed Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) in the director’s chair. The story about the 1970s Outer Cape murders by Tony Costa is gearing up to film on-location. Executive Producer and author of the original book Casey Sherman joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the production, including locking in Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Kurt Vonnegut.
Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Discusses “Helltown” Limited Series Coming to Outer Cape
April 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman Discusses “Helltown” Limited Series Coming to Outer Cape
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Conservation District New Program Manager Martha Craig and Board Chair Mark Forest Talk Environment for Earth Day
- Community Health Center Expands Telehealth Access
- Barnstable County Working on Private Well PFAS Testing Program
- Cape League Launches Campaign to Open Hall of Fame Building
- Drug Take Back Day Saturday
- State to Host Pair of Cape Cod Canal Bridge Meetings
- Martha’s Vineyard Dispatcher Wins Statewide Award
- New Barnstable County Sheriff Reflects on First Few Months in Office
- Champ Homes To Host Third Annual Earth Day Clean Up
- National Marine Sanctuary Seeking New Advisory Council Members
- Barnstable County Commissioners Celebrate Household Hazardous Waste Program
- AAA Northeast Aiming to Have Net-Zero Carbon Emissions