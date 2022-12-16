You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – CCRTA’s Tom Cahir Talks Healey Transition Team Appointment, New Steamship Ferries

Sunday Journal – CCRTA’s Tom Cahir Talks Healey Transition Team Appointment, New Steamship Ferries

December 16, 2022

Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his recent appointment to Massachusetts Attorney General and Governor-Elect Maura Healey’s transition team. He says it presents a number of opportunities to highlight local issues as well as solutions. He also discusses the recent acquisition of a third vessel for the Steamship Authority to replace its aging fleet—a purchase that was only possible with the CCRTA’s assistance.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 