Sunday Journal – CEO of Housing Assistance Corporation Alisa Magnotta

January 27, 2023

We were pleased to welcome Alisa Magnotta back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. As Housing Assistance Corporation continues its operations into 2023, the organization’s CEO provided an overview on new affordable properties being made available for Cape Codders while also highlighting the continued effort across several local sectors to address housing challenges.

