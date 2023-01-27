We were pleased to welcome Alisa Magnotta back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. As Housing Assistance Corporation continues its operations into 2023, the organization’s CEO provided an overview on new affordable properties being made available for Cape Codders while also highlighting the continued effort across several local sectors to address housing challenges.
Sunday Journal – CEO of Housing Assistance Corporation Alisa Magnotta
January 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Nuclear Decommissioning, Title 5, and the State of the Waters
- Sunday Journal – CEO of Housing Assistance Corporation Alisa Magnotta
- US Economy Slowed But Still Grew at 2.9% Rate Last Quarter
- Federal Income Tax Returns Now Being Accepted
- Sandwich Town Officials Mulling Next Steps for Boardwalk
- Steamship Authority Names Third New Vessel
- Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands
- Barnstable Complete Streets Plan Draft to be Unveiled Feb. 15
- Shuttered Bourne Visitor Info Booth Granted Demolition Delay
- Provincetown Accelerating EMS Hiring Plan
- Former Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Ordered to Pay $250,000 in Restitution
- Dennis Prepping for Annual Town Election
- New Report Says Cape Cod Water Quality Continues to Decline