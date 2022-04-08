You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Champ Homes Earth Day 5K Clean Up

Sunday Journal – Champ Homes Earth Day 5K Clean Up

April 8, 2022

After last year’s success, Champ Homes’ Earth Day cleanup is returning, though organizers this year are stepping up the scale. Executive Director Adam Burnett says that the goal is to fundraise for their organization while also giving back to the community by cleaning up Hyannis Main Street, North Street and more. Money raised will go towards Champ Home’s services helping to provide transitional housing for those facing homelessness.

