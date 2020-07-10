You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Chat with AAA Northeast

July 10, 2020

AAA is forecasting that 700 million Americans will travel this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic. AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop talks to us about how this will affect Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands.

