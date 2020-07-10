AAA is forecasting that 700 million Americans will travel this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic. AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop talks to us about how this will affect Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands.
Sunday Journal Chat with AAA Northeast
July 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with the COMM Fire Department
- Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops
- Sunday Journal Chat with AAA Northeast
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Sees Racial Disparity in COVID-19 Cases
- First 2020 West Nile Sample Detected in Massachusetts
- Keyes Endorsed by Taxpayers Best Ally PAC
- Blackbeard’s Ride Set for Sunday
- Seaside Le Mans Race Cancelled for 2020
- Fall River Diocese Schools to Resume In-Person Classes This Fall
- Falmouth Fire Station Implementing New Staffing and Deployment Model
- No Cape and Islands COVID-19 Deaths for 3rd Straight Day
- State Scales Back Contact Tracing Effort
- Layoffs Stuck at High Level as 1.3 Million Seek Jobless Aid