Sunday Journal Chat with Alzheimer’s Family Support Center

September 25, 2020

Melanie Braverman with the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center is back on the program to talk about their virtual walk and give fundraiser and how they’ve been continuing their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

