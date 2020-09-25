Melanie Braverman with the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center is back on the program to talk about their virtual walk and give fundraiser and how they’ve been continuing their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday Journal Chat with Alzheimer’s Family Support Center
September 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
