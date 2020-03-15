You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Chat with Casey Sherman and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson

Sunday Journal Chat with Casey Sherman and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson

March 15, 2020

Join the program for a gripping story from local author Casey Sherman and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson about a serial rapist on Cape Cod in the 1980’s.

