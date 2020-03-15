Join the program for a gripping story from local author Casey Sherman and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson about a serial rapist on Cape Cod in the 1980’s.
Sunday Journal Chat with Casey Sherman and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson
March 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with the Air and Space Museum
- Sunday Journal Chat with the Woods Hole Film Festival
- Sunday Journal Chat with Casey Sherman and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson
- Cape Cod Hospital Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Barnstable County
- Operational Services Division of Massachusetts Sends out Memorandum on Protective Equipment and Products
- UPDATE: Cape Cod Community College Career Expo Postponed to September
- U.S. Senate Primary Debate Postponed Due to Coronavirus
- National Grid Temporarily Suspends Collections-Related Activities to Lessen COVID-19 Hardship on Customers
- President Trump Declares Virus Pandemic a National Emergency
- UPDATE: Multiple School Districts Suspend Classes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- State to Implement Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program
- Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners Declares Local Health Emergency Due to COVID-19
- Governor Baker Issues Order Limiting Large Gatherings in the Commonwealth