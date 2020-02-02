We have a great story on a young Cape Cod boy who helps collect socks for children in Boston hospitals. Cole Strzepek and his mom Erica will be in studio to talk about their organization.
Sunday Journal Chat with Cole’s Socks For Smiles
February 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
