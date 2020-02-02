You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Chat with Cole’s Socks For Smiles

Sunday Journal Chat with Cole’s Socks For Smiles

February 2, 2020

We have a great story on a young Cape Cod boy who helps collect socks for children in Boston hospitals. Cole Strzepek and his mom Erica will be in studio to talk about their organization.

