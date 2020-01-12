Dr. Mark Abbott from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution joins the program to talk about his pending retirement at the end of the 2020 and some new developments at the WHOI campus.
Sunday Journal Chat with Dr. Mark Abbott from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
January 12, 2020
