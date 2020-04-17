In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Harvest of Barnstable’s staff is continuing to prepare 100 meals every weekend for the St. Joseph Homeless Shelter. Business owner Pamela Parker discusses how much of an impact the meal program is having for one of the Cape’s most vulnerable populations.
Sunday Journal Chat with Harvest of Barnstable
April 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
