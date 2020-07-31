Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon joins us to talk about how he’s back in the race for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat and what he would do on Beacon Hill if he’s elected in November.
Sunday Journal Chat with Jay McMahon
July 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal Chat with Jay McMahon
- Sunday Journal with the Cape And Islands Educator Action Network
- Sunday Journal with Against The Tide
- US Consumer Spending Up 5.6%, But Virus Could Stall Gains
- Woods Hole Film Festival Extended Until August 3
- Sandwich Receiving Weekend Treat with Temporary Name Change
- Falmouth Officials Clarify Lifeguard COVID-19 Notifications
- Cape Cod Foundation Issues COVID-19 Grants to 8 Nonprofits
- Second Retail Marijuana Store Proposed for Provincetown
- Brewster Officials Pleased with Beach Ambassador Program
- Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum to Partially Reopen
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Frustrated With Private Events
- Cape Sees 11 New Coronavirus Cases, Additional Death