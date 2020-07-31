You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Chat with Jay McMahon

Sunday Journal Chat with Jay McMahon

July 31, 2020

Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon joins us to talk about how he’s back in the race for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat and what he would do on Beacon Hill if he’s elected in November.

