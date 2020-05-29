In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harwich resident Sarah Dennis wanted to give back to the Cape’s senior population. She started her new non-profit “Potted Plants for Seniors” and she tells how it has grown and how they are taking on initiatives that are making the community a better place to live in.
Sunday Journal Chat with Potted Plants for Seniors
May 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal Chat with Potted Plants for Seniors
- Sunday Journal with Casey Sherman on Whitey Bulger
- Sunday Journal with Wined During Quarantine
- Barnstable County Reports Changes to Emergency Response for COVID-19
- US Consumer Spending Sinks by Record 13.6% in Face of Virus
- Minneapolis Police Station Torched Amid George Floyd Protest
- Attorney General’s Office to Award $500,000 to Small Businesses
- Yarmouth Sand Sculpture Trail Still a Go
- Yarmouth Rotary Club Donates $15,000 for COVID-19 Relief
- Public Hearing Takes Comments on Falmouth Hospital Maternity, Pediatric Closures
- Auditor Calls on State to Reimburse Municipalities for Early Voting Expenses
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Launches New Website
- Heritage Gardens Reopening Saturday