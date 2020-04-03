You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Chat with Ruth Provost of the Boys and Girls of Cape Cod

Sunday Journal Chat with Ruth Provost of the Boys and Girls of Cape Cod

April 3, 2020

As many families are staying home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, the Boys and Girls of Cape Cod is continuing some of their programs online. Executive Director Ruth Provost tells us how they’re keeping Cape Cod kids busy during this unprecedented time.

