Sunday Journal – Child and Family Service’s Christmas Wishes

November 30, 2022

Christmas Wishes returns this year, and Child and Family Services’ Kellie Pasquino and Jeanne Bissonnette join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the initiative bringing holiday cheer to families in need this season. Individuals, businesses, and organizations can sponsor a family, helping to provide them with toys, winter clothing, or other requested items outlined in vignettes of each family.

